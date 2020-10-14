Trent D. Lytle
August 20 1945 - October 11, 2020
UNION GROVE - Trent D. Lytle, age 75, passed away at his residence on October 11, 2020.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral services and full military honors will immediately follow at 1:00 pm.
Please visit the funeral home website for the full obituary. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com.
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500