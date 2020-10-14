Trent D. Lytle

August 20 1945 - October 11, 2020

UNION GROVE - Trent D. Lytle, age 75, passed away at his residence on October 11, 2020.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral services and full military honors will immediately follow at 1:00 pm.

Please visit the funeral home website for the full obituary. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500