Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tricia Ann Poikonen

Tricia Ann Poikonen

12-17-1984 – 10-31-2020

RACINE - Tricia Ann Poikonen, age 35, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Racine, December 17, 1984, daughter of Cheryl (Nee: Jacoby) and Gregory Poikonen.

Survivors include her daughter, Aubrey Mueller; her parents, Cheryl (Duane) DeFord, Gregory Poikonen (Christina); siblings, Bryan (Jenny), Bradley (Laurie), Tiffany (Jacob); nieces and nephews, Brayden, Kaylee, Austin, Samantha, Taylor; two great nieces; other relatives; two special friends, Michael Mueller, Jen Erickson and Mart Groth; and many other dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, 5:00 pm at the funeral home.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until time of service at 5:00 pm.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home AND CREMATORY

803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.