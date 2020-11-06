Tricia Ann Poikonen

12-17-1984 – 10-31-2020

RACINE - Tricia Ann Poikonen, age 35, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Racine, December 17, 1984, daughter of Cheryl (Nee: Jacoby) and Gregory Poikonen.

Survivors include her daughter, Aubrey Mueller; her parents, Cheryl (Duane) DeFord, Gregory Poikonen (Christina); siblings, Bryan (Jenny), Bradley (Laurie), Tiffany (Jacob); nieces and nephews, Brayden, Kaylee, Austin, Samantha, Taylor; two great nieces; other relatives; two special friends, Michael Mueller, Jen Erickson and Mart Groth; and many other dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, 5:00 pm at the funeral home.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until time of service at 5:00 pm.

