Vern Henningfield

1935 - 2020

Kansasville - Vern Henningfield, 85, passed away November 20, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center.

He was born July 9, 1935 to Ernest and Eunice (nee Kelly) Henningfield. Vern graduated from Racine County Agricultural School in Rochester in 1953 and then entered the National Guard. In 2004, he retired after 49 years at Grove Gear as manager. Vern united in marriage in Carole Bishop (Hein) on August 15, 1986. He loved his bananas, bingo, and Andes Candies!

Vern is survived by his wife, Carole; children, Debra (Jay) Bailey, Bruce Henningfield, stepdaughter, Pamela Schenk, sister-in-law, Joan; three grandchildren, Christine Dickison, Jordan Bailey, and Samantha Roussel; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Susan Philbrick; brothers, Fred, Edwin, Louie, and Frank; sisters, Marie Kerkman, Mildred Halbach, and Dorothy Ludwig.

Per Vern's wishes, services will be private.

