Verner Lahti III

Verner Lahti III, 55, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2020. He is survived by 2 children, Samantha M. Lahti engaged to Conrad Bersch and Matthew V. Lahti engaged to Kali Splan, 3 sisters; Kim (Tony) Antinucci, Karen-Kerri (Kevin) Dunn, Kyle Rose Johnson, Father Verner (Margie) Lahti II, 1 niece Courtney (Kyle) Kolhouse, 5 nephews Rod (Kayla) Johnson, Erich (Abbie) Jaeschke, Roy (Kim) Johnson, Lucas (Jessica) Thornton, Christopher Dunn, Best Friend Mark Biedrzycki and significant other Xin. He is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara K. Lahti.

Verner worked as a master electrician showing exemplary standards in his work for the IBEW and SE Wisconsin.

Verner was known for being an extremely hard worker and for his many diverse talents like cooking, fossil hunting, geocaching, cycling, artwork, and valiantly completing the tough mudder a few years ago! He served in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm and enjoyed the many years involved with his son as a Scout Master.

He added to so many lives, providing support and true friendship. He was a man of integrity, loyalty, and humor. He will be immensely missed beyond words.

A celebration memorial of Verner's life will be held at Fireside Restaurant in Kenosha on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. The facility requires masks to be worn.

