Veronica J. Maurer

1942 - 2020

Veronica "Ronnie" Josephine (Zalubowski) Maurer, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 78 years old.

Veronica is survived by her husband, Thomas; her children, Matthew (Nicole) Maurer, Aimee (Michael) Suyko, Katie (Mitch) Liggett and Steven (Amy) Maurer; her grandchildren, Megan, Ashley and Hannah Maurer, Ainslie, Parker and Colin Suyko, Owen and Max Liggett, Mackenzie-Kay Maurer and Brennan Huff.

Funeral services honoring Veronica's life will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Lucy's Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave, Racine, WI 53403. A visitation for Veronica will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

