Virginia J. Douglas

RACINE – Virginia J. Douglas, 90, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

A Memorial service for Virginia will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. David Gehne officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial visitation will be held at the church on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m.

