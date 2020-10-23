Menu
Virginia J. Douglas

Virginia J. Douglas

RACINE – Virginia J. Douglas, 90, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

A Memorial service for Virginia will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. David Gehne officiating. A private family inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial visitation will be held at the church on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m.

A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's Journal Times and the funeral home web site once available.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
2065 Geneva Street
Oct
24
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
2065 Geneva Street
Funeral services provided by:
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
