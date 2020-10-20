Walter Lee Edwards III
1997 - 2020
In Loving Memory of Walter Lee Edwards III who died peacefully, Friday.
At his request no service will be held.
Walter was dearly loved by father Walter (Erin), mother (Cindy), brother Justin (Nichole), brother (Jevon), grandparents, several uncles and aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and many loyal and caring friends. We will miss our dear son and brother.
He believed in finding one's purpose
He loved everything about cars
He loved creating music and sharing it with others
He like to find the humor in things
He was an inquisitive and curious freethinker
He loved to talk about ideology
He liked to learn about different cultures and customs
He searched for his purpose and passion
He loved hard and was extremely giving
He honored those close to him
Walter will always be remembered as a loving son and brother who was an old soul, living the question with young eyes, a vintage heart and a beautiful mind.