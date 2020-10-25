Warren J. Kramer

August 16, 1928 – October 20, 2020

Racine – Warren Jacob Kramer, age 92, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Senior Living in Kenosha on Tuesday evening, October 20, 2020, with his loving family at his side.

Raised on the family farm, Warren was born in Racine on August 16, 1928 to the late Jacob O. and Vlasta (nee: Smerchek) Kramer. He was a 1946 graduate of Washington Park High School. Warren faithfully served our country with the United States Army in WWII and the Korean War. On September 22, 1951 at Assembly of God in Milwaukee, Warren was united in marriage with the love of his life, Lyla Marie (nee: Springer) Kramer, who preceded him in death on July 3, 2019.

Warren was employed with Milch Electric, from where he retired. With a profound Christian faith, he was a longtime member and devoted volunteer of Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Among his interests, Warren enjoyed bowling, yardwork, woodworking, fishing, playing cards with friends and family, traveling with Lyla quite often during retirement, family vacations, had an extensive stamp collection and was extremely patriotic. Above all, Warren & Lyla loved spending time with their entire family.

Surviving are his daughters, Diane (Jan) Michalski and Donna (John) Poulsen; grandsons, Eric (Angela) Bakke, Kevin (Jaclyn) Poulsen and James (Holly) Poulsen; great-grandchildren, Jensen & Carson Bakke; Parker, Jackson & Connor Poulsen; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Herta) Springer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – especially his extended family at Primrose & Brookdale Senior Living.

In addition to his parents & beloved wife, Warren was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Eleanor) Kramer; Lyla's parents, Fred & Eva (nee: Krien) Springer; sisters-in-law, Corrine (Donald) Linsey & Verna (Albert) Schlederer; brothers-in-law, Larry (June) Springer & Fredrick Springer.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:00 noon in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Allison Johnson officiating. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon. Memorials to "Shalom Center" in Kenosha have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Brookdale Senior Living & Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care and support given in Warren's time of need. May God bless all of you!

