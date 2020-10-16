Reverend Warren L. Paulson

Reverend Warren L. Paulson of Ypsilanti, MI passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family at 87 years of age.

He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Virginia Paulson and his children Joy Paulson, Kathie (Mike) Kesterson and David (Paula) Paulson. Also survived by his brother Bruce (Cathy) Paulson, sister-in-law Cora Paulson, stepchildren Shari Prout, Scott Stanfill, David (Teresa) Stanfill and Deann Go; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Ruth (Pedersen) Paulson, his parents Harvey and Gertrude Paulson, his brothers John (Pat) Paulson and Stuart Paulson and grandson Tavis Paulson.

Warren committed his life to the service of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was ordained into ministry in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in 1958 and served as a parish Pastor from 1958-1965 in Newberry and Germfask, Michigan and Germantown, Wisconsin. From 1966-1993 he was a prison chaplain for the State of Michigan and vacancy pastor in many parishes in southern Michigan. After retiring from the State of Michigan he served as Interim Ministry Developer for the Michigan District LCMS from 1993-2011. He continued to preach until shortly before his death.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Christ Our King Lutheran Church, 3255 Saline Waterworks Rd, Saline, MI 48176 at 11:00 A.M. with a viewing starting at 10:00 A.M.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at Christ Our King Lutheran Church. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Friday at Spring Arbor Cemetery in Spring Arbor, MI.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Christ Our King Lutheran Church. To sign Warren's guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.