Wayne A. Egresi

1931 - 2020

RACINE - Wayne A. Egresi, age 89 passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 24, 2020. Wayne was born in Racine on July 5, 1931, son of the late Joseph and Alice (nee: Despins) Egresi.

He was a proud graduate of Wm. Horlick High School. On November 19, 1955, Wayne was united in marriage to Carol Leonard. Together they raised four children and shared sixty-five beautiful years together. Wayne was employed with the Racine County Highway Department for over thirty years until his retirement in 1990. Wayne was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, and Franksville Businessmen Association. In his spare time, he enjoyed biking, golfing, walking, bowling and playing cards with his friends. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Wayne will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Carol; children, Kathleen (Michael) Kosterman, Eileen (Robert) Klamm, Thomas (Lisa) Egresi, Mary Jo (Curtis) Cruthers; grandchildren, Michael (Kristin) Kosterman, Marissa (Alex) Zierel, Mark (Emily) Kosterman, Olivia (William) Lowther; step-grandchildren, Matt (Katie) Albrecht, Sean Albrecht, Chloe Albrecht, Tim (Nicole) Cruthers, Jon (Kristen) Cruthers, Aaron (Pong) Cruthers; five great grandchildren; 10 step-great grandchildren; brother, Eugene (Jane) Egresi; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 County Highway G, on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. To view the funeral Mass online, you may go to Wayne's page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream. Interment will follow at St. Louis Cemetery. Memorials to St. Louis Catholic Church have been suggested.

