Wilford O. "Boots" West

October 3, 1928 - October 12, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT - Wilford O. West, 92, passed peacefully in his sleep Monday, October 12, 2020.

He fought hard against Parkinson's, dementia and COPD. He was born October 3, 1928 in Pine Prairie, Louisiana to Charles R. and Zeola (Carpenter) West. He was one of nine children raised in the south during the depression. That alone says a lot about dad!

On September 11, 1948, he married Marion B. (Sissy) Montey at Church of the Redeemer. Mom passed away on September 20, 2017.

Dad served in the United States Air Force from December 1951 to November 1953.

They settled back in Racine and finally after seven years started their family. Linda (me) came first then Robert (Robbie later know as Bob). They moved to Louisiana for a short time and dad started "West Brothers Garage". They moved back to Racine, only to make many trips south through the years. Dad loved to travel and see the U.S.A. He built a truck camper to accommodate family travels. Later dad updated our family to a motor home! Many miles were logged to roller skating competitions for the grandsons.

Dad operated a Sinclair Gas Station in Racine before working for Walker Manufacturing and Twin Disc, Inc. He retired from Twin Disc and became a member of the 20 Year Club.

Dad could fix anything! He built five houses in his lifetime and mom and I worked along side him. He repaired vehicles for extra income. Dad supported Bob in his garage vehicle repair and dad built a new garage for the business. Dad provided well for his parents and mom's parents, remodeling and building homes for them. He renovated apartments becoming a land lord and matchmaker for some.

Dad loved to tell stories, it is a trait of the West men. He enjoyed taking his grandsons fishing and hunting. He always marveled at the fact that he had 3 grandsons and later 3 great-granddaughters. They brought a lot of joy to his hard working life.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Fonk and 3 grandsons and their wives. Robert P. (Kelly) Petrowski, Michael J. (Karrie) Petrowski and David West. His great-granddaughters Rylee Madison, Regan Alexandra and Harper Rae. His brother J Wm West, sisters and sister-in-law, Verlin Hansen, Virginia Willis, Betty (Pat) McCann and Alice Montey.

Dad was preceded in death by mom, son Robert and wife Renee, son-in-laws Frank Fonk and Kenneth Petrowski. Dad's family: JB and Mercedes West, Sam and Thelma West, Jimmy and JoAnn West, Eunice and JJ Williamson, Joan West, Don Hansen, Wilford Willis, Kenneth Montey, Donald and Delores Montey and George and Gloria Tepley.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, October 23, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Please wear a mask for everyone's safety. Because of Covid all things are different, so instead of a service we will share stories about dad following the visitation. So please think of a story to share or anything you'd like to tell others about him.

Our family wishes to thank Hospice Alliance, Lakeshore Memory Care, all of dad's "Ladies" from Todd'sCompanion Service and Nurse Lyndsey and Amanda for loving and professional care extended to dad. I wish to thank my supportive cougar sisters and friends who were there for me while taking care of dad.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com