Wilford O. "Boots" West

October 3, 1928 - October 12, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT - Wilford O. West, 92, passed peacefully in his sleep Monday, October 12, 2020.

He fought hard against Parkinson's, dementia and COPD.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, October 23, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Please wear a mask for everyone's safety. Because of Covid all things are different, so instead of a service we will share stories about dad following the visitation. So please think of a story to share or anything you'd like to tell others about him.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published by Racine Journal Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
