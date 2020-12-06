Menu
William A. Canada

William A. Canada, 95, passed away in the Villa at Lincoln Park on Friday, December 4, 2020. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, December 10th at 6:00 p.m. There will be a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic there will be a limit of 25 people in the chapel at the time of the service. However, the service will be live streamed starting at 6:00 p.m. on that Thursday. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Dec
10
Service
6:00p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
