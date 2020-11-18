William Kellner

1925 - 2020

RACINE- William Kellner, 95, passed away at the Woods of Caledonia on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Bill was born on September 19, 1925. When he was 17, he enlisted in the Navy and served his country during the second world war. When he returned home, Bill married the love of his life, the former Eleanor E. McKenzie, and they recently celebrated 74 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on September 3, 2020.

Bill was known as the person who could walk into a room full of strangers and walk out with a roomful of new friends. He loved to laugh, he loved telling stories, he enjoyed his friends and he cherished his family. He was the best friend, neighbor, father, grandfather and Oompa any of us could have ever asked for. He lived with the purpose of providing as many smiles and laughs as possible. And he fulfilled that purpose every minute of every day.

Survivors include his daughter, Terry (Dana Thomas) Maier; grandson, Joe (Michelle) Maier; and his great granddaughters, Mackenzie and Lauren Maier. Bill is also survived by other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Bill will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation for Bill will be held at the funeral home on Friday morning from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to H.O.P.E. Safehouse or the HOPES Center of Racine.

