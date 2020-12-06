Willie Lee Ramsey

January 21, 1953 – November 28, 2020

A Private Celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 11:00am in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. The Public Visitation will be in the chapel from 9:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com