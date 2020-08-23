Menu
Sister Rita Barman "Sr. Rosalima" Sds
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Sister Rita Barman, (Sr. Rosalima), SDS

Died August 20, 2020. Born April 25, 1936 to Edward and Frances (Ripp) Barman in East Bristol, Wis. Sister Rita was professed 63 years with the Sisters of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians). She dedicated 17 years to teaching, including a Milwaukee inner-city summer school program. Her 15-year ministry with Milwaukee Catholic Charities included administrative support for child abuse prevention, migrant and refugee services, and wellness programs for new parents. Sister Rita's funeral services will be held privately. Memorials to Sisters of the Divine Savior are appreciated.





Published by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2020.
