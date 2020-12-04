LINCOLN - Peter Chester "Pete" Bishop, 82, of Lexington died Nov. 20, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center – West Campus in Lincoln.

Celebration of life graveside service and inurnment will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez officiating.

Military honors will be provided by the Lexington Veterans Organization in conjunction with the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team.

In addition, a private family inurnment will be at a later date at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Denver next to his parents.

Current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family is honoring Pete's wish for cremation.

Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Pete was born Nov. 5, 1938, in Minneapolis to Chester O. and Gladys (Elmer) Bishop.

On Feb. 16, 1982, he married Bernadine C. "Bernie" (Schumacher) DeWall at the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington. She preceded him in death on Aug. 12, 2020.

Survivors include his two sons, Scott Bishop of Lexington and Bruce LaBute of New Castle, Wyoming; two stepdaughters, Dianne Carson of East Earl, Pennsylvania, and Deb Ourada of Lexington; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 4, 2020.