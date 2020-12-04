KEARNEY - Shirley A. Holsten, 92, of Kearney, formerly of Minden, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home – Keens Memorial in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating.
Interment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Craig Funeral Home in Minden. The current health recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is required. The service will be livestreamed to the church's Facebook page.
Shirley was born Sept. 28, 1928, in Norfolk to Joe and Lorraine (Goulding) Dittrick. She grew up in the Hastings, Grand Island and Minden area, and attended parochial school in Hastings and high school in Minden.
She married LaVern Merrill Holsten on June 1, 1947, in Minden, and to this union five children were born: Kent, Marcia, Audre, Kevin and Lorane. The family made their home in Minden where she was employed by Northwestern Bell, First National Bank, American Charter and Pioneer Restaurant. Shirley also lived in Omaha, Red Oak, Iowa, Emerald and Hastings.
Shirley was a member of the Westminster United Presbyterian Church. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, entertaining, gardening, square dancing and playing cards. She was very active in church as a Sunday school teacher and superintendent, served on the session, Presbyterian Women's Group moderator and circle leader for many years. Shirley loved having small children in the house, and babysat for many ministers' families throughout the years. She was very caring, giving and charitable within her community, and always took food to funerals. Her generosity was unmatched.
Survivors include her sons, Kent (Barb) Holsten of Hastings and Kevin (Linda) Holsten of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; daughters, Marcia (Greg) Benson of Kearney, Audre Zaroban of Holdrege and Lorane (Dave) Rosenthal of Holdrege; sisters, Ruth Albers of Hastings and Mary Galliart of Hastings; brother-in-law, Melvin Holsten of McCook; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVern; sister, Marie Johnson; brother, Joe Dittrick; sisters-in-law, Betty Dittrick and Marilyn Ostergaard; brothers-in-law, Wayne Albers, Milt Galliart and Leroy Johnson.
Memorials in Shirley's honor are kindly suggested to Westminster United Presbyterian Church, Mount Carmel Home - Angel's Way or to the family's choice.
