McCurry
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Donnie McCurry, 49, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Living Faith Fellowship with the Rev. Jim Wilson officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House or to Central Nebraska Auto Club.
Visit osrfh.com. to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Jan
8
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Living Faith Fellowship
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry to hear of Donnie´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Vangie head
Friend
December 31, 2021
