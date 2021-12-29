KEARNEY - Donnie McCurry, 49, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Living Faith Fellowship with the Rev. Jim Wilson officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House or to Central Nebraska Auto Club.
Visit osrfh.com.
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 29, 2021.