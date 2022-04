KEARNEY - Donnie McCurry, 49, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Living Faith Fellowship with the Rev. Jim Wilson officiating.Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House or to Central Nebraska Auto Club.Visit osrfh.com. to leave condolences.