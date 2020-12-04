CHANDLER, Arizona - Scott A. Roeder, 62, of Chandler, formerly of Kearney, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Due to COVID-19 at this time, a celebration of life is being planned for a future date in Kearney.

--

Scott was born Feb. 24, 1958, in Kearney to Lyle and Marilyn (Reidy) Roeder. After attending Kearney High School, in 1977 he was employed at Sahling Kenworth as a mechanic until he became more involved with the family farming business.

Scott moved to the Phoenix area in April 1984, where he was employed as a heavy equipment mechanic for RSC Rental Corp. until his early retirement in 2014.

Scott enjoyed his yearly trips to Nebraska, spending time with family, friends, fishing and camping. He had many hobbies and was always working on projects.

Survivors include his father, Lyle of Mesa, Arizona; daughter, Amber Gruber of Minden; sisters, Sandy (Matt) McClellen of Kearney, Lori (Jeff) Luke and Lisa Roeder, all of Chandler, Arizona; grandchildren, Jessie, Jared and Lillian Gruber of Minden; along with aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Scott was preceded in death by his mother.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 4, 2020.