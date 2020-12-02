HOLDREGE - Keath Howard Sandberg, 92, of Holdrege died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.
A private inurnment will be held at the Aurora Cemetery at a later date.
The family has honored his wish for cremation. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
Keath was born on Sept. 10, 1928, in Aurora, the fourth of four children, born to Henry F. and Emy S. (Larsson) Sandberg. Keath was born and raised on a farm northwest of Aurora, and attended Rural School District 47 located in Hamilton County and graduated from Aurora High School.
On April 29, 1945, he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior while he was a junior in high school. He endeavored to live for the Lord and serve Him the rest of his life.
Following his high school graduation, Keath attended the Free Church Seminary in Chicago, where he met the love of his life Doris. On Aug. 20, 1948, Keath married Doris J. Jackson and to this union four children were born: Stephen, Sherry, Thomas and Carmen.
After Keath graduated from seminary, the family returned the Keath's boyhood farm, and from 1950 to 1960, continued farming while serving churches in Hamilton, Hall, Merrick and Polk counties, in an interim pastor capacity.
In 1960, Keath and Doris left the farm and served churches in Big Lake, Minnesota, and Loomis, Holdrege and Central City, Nebraska. Through the years Keath earned his bachelor's degree in education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and his master's degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In 1968 while Keath and Doris continued to minister in many churches, Keath went into education, serving the ESU No. 5 in Beatrice. He served schools in Gage, Jefferson and Thayer counties in southeast Nebraska. Keath was employed with Bethphage Mission and presented the Bethphage programs in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Illinois in the LCA churches. Keath worked in programs in Nebraska and Minnesota serving people with special needs. Wherever his work took him, Keath was asked to serve the Lord as the interim pastor, speaking in more than 50 different churches.
Upon retiring, the Sandbergs moved to Kearney where Keath began working for MNIS at the Baldwin Filters Factory until February 2008.
In 2010, Keath and Doris moved to GoYe Village in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, where they resided until moving to Holdrege in 2011.
Survivors include his wife, Doris of Holdrege; his children, Sherry McClymont of Holdrege, Thomas Sandberg and his wife Susan of Axtell and Carmen Bruce and her husband Mark of Palmer Lake, Colorado; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren along with nieces, nephews and extended family.
Keath was preceded in death by his parents; son, Stephen Howard; sisters, Violet Danhauer, Dorothy Howland and Virginia Henthorn; and son-in-law, Richard McClymont.
