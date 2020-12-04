KEARNEY - Val Jean M. Skiles, 90, of Kearney, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. John Gosswein officiating.
Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 4, 2020.