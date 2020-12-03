Menu
Smith
KEARNEY - Marcia L. Smith, 88, of Kearney died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center, from complications from COVID-19.
Private graveside services will be Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Visitation for friends and family will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 3, 2020.
