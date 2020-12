KEARNEY - Marcia L. Smith, 88, of Kearney died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center, from complications from COVID-19.Private graveside services will be Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.Visitation for friends and family will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.Memorials are suggested to Kearney First United Methodist Church.Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.