KEARNEY - Marcia L. Smith, 88, of Kearney died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center, from complications from COVID-19.
Private graveside services will be Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Visitation for friends and family will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 3, 2020.