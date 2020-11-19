Menu
Edward J. "Ed" Schulte II
1966 - 2020
BORN
February 11, 1966
DIED
November 15, 2020
BROKEN BOW - Edward J. Schulte II, 54, of Ansley died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Broken Bow.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Ansley Cemetery with the Rev. J.J. White officiating.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday with family greeting 4-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Ed was born Feb. 11, 1966, in Grand Island to Edward J. and Bernice (Holland) Schulte.
On April 15, 1989, he married Kimberly Thompson.
Survivors include his wife, Kimberly of Ansley; sons, Joshua Thompson of Windsor, Colorado, Louis Keezer of Oshkosh and Joel Schulte of Ansley; daughter, Brittney of Kearney; and seven grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822
Nov
19
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822
Nov
20
Graveside service
Ansley Cemetery
, Ansley, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
15 Entries
He will be dearly missed he was a really great cousin we did a lot of things together as we grew up it’s really hard to believe that he is gone but I know will see him again some day in heaven prayers for Kim and the kids and everybody that loved him because he was loved by many God bless everybody
Lori (Schnase) Rehbein
Family
November 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss Our thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family Ed was a very special friend may God be with your family
Dean Sennett
Friend
November 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeff Hartman
Friend
November 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God comfort you as you go through these difficult days.
Linda Brown
Classmate
November 18, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Bob McAlevy
Friend
November 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dale Rynearson
Acquaintance
November 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carol Bundy
November 17, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all, cherish the memories!
Tom & Sharon Roberts
Friend
November 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss we send our condolences. Gene howell, victoria spears, stefanie craig, amber howell, adam howell
Victoria Spears
Friend
November 17, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. I know Ed will be missed.
Opal Kuhl
Family
November 17, 2020
He was a great man and will be dearly missed
Tiffany Tucker
Family
November 17, 2020
Our thoughts & prayers are with you, KIm.
Sending our love to you & your family, as words can’t really justify the pain
your heart is going through right now. Just know that we are thinking & praying for all of you.
Duane & Judy Henry
Friend
November 17, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family during this difficult time.
Crystal Murrish
November 17, 2020
I have only known Kim and Ed for the last 5 years, but Ed was so caring and kind. He would drive Kim to work on bad days and if she had to come early to go to clinics for overnight, he would bring her and then pick her up the next day so she did not have to unload in the dark. Kim was so proud of his knifes and the work he was doing with helping Kim make jewelry. He loved those grandkids and the boys would go fishing with him anytime that they could or putter in the shop with him. Rest in peace.
JoAnn Kucera
Friend
November 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy on the passing of Edward. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Cheryl Holcomb
Coworker
November 17, 2020