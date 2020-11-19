KEARNEY - Roger G. Garrelts, 80, of Pleasanton died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Rev. Alan Davis officiating. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.kearneyfirstumc.org/listen-online.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation without the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks will be required for both the service and the visitation.
Roger G. Garrelts was born May 24, 1940, in Kearney to Mienert and Laura (Schnoor) Garrelts. He was raised in Kearney and received his education from Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1958. Following his graduation, Roger attended Kearney State College for one year.
On June 10, 1959, he married Karen Ruth York.
For his first job, Roger was a door-to-door milkman. He later worked as a police officer for the city of Kearney for three years. Roger began working at Yellow Freight in 1969, until his retirement after 29 years of employment.
Roger was a longtime member of the Kearney First United Methodist Church and a retired member of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department. In his spare time, Roger enjoyed golfing, bowling and camping.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Garrelts of Pleasanton; children, Anthony Garrelts of Kearney, Kevin (Wendy) Garrelts of Acworth, Georgia, Patrick (Kathy) Garrelts of Kearney, Nancy Garrelts of Kearney, Arthur (Joanne) Garrelts of Springfield, Virginia, and Kimberly (Scott) Orcutt of Kearney; seven grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department or to Kearney First United Methodist Church "Friendship" and "Seekers" Sunday school classes.
