Ardyth Lammers
1927 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1927
DIED
November 15, 2020
KEARNEY - Ardyth Lammers, 93, of Kearney died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Kearney Cemetery.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Ardyth was born Sept. 24, 1927, in Litchfield to Emil and Beulah (Bessey) Anderson. She grew up near Litchfield and received her education from Litchfield High School. Ardyth later moved to Kearney where she was employed at Baldwin Filters and Walmart as a door greeter.
She enjoyed watching game shows, especially "The Price is Right." Ardyth also loved to collect decorative spoons.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Cody Lammers and Amy Lammers, both of Kearney.
Ardyth was preceded in death by her parents and her sons, Greg and Randy Lammers.
Memorials are suggested to donor's choice.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Kearney Cemetery
