Mark 'Sarge' Wilkins

Holdrege resident, 55

LINCOLN - Mark Allen "Sarge" Wilkins, 55, of Holdrege died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

Memorial graveside services and inurnment will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with the Rev. Nora Mendyk officiating.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing.

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed.

Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Mark was born Nov. 23, 1964, in Holdrege to William Dee Wilkins Sr. and Betty Lou (Knoedler) Wilkins.

Survivors include his brother, William D. "Bill" Wilkins Jr. of Holdrege.

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 19, 2020.