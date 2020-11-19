Menu
Glenn E. Horn
1929 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1929
DIED
November 15, 2020
KEARNEY - Glenn E. Horn, 91, of Lexington died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Celebration of life graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington with the Rev. Rob Pearson officiating. The family encourages those attending to bring their own chair. The celebration will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
There will be a time of family receiving friends 1-2 p.m. Friday at the Evangelical Free Church in Lexington. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.
He was born Jan. 23, 1929, in Lomax to Gerald and Velma (Garringer) Horn.
On May 14, 1950, he married Betty Reddick. She preceded him in death in 2004.
Survivors include his children, Grant Horn of Lexington, Suzann Burnett of Danvers, Massachusetts, and Jerry Horn of Shubert; brother, Gary Horn of Elwood; sisters, Eunice Shepherd of North Platte and Wanda Howell of Cozad; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Evangelical Free Church
, Lexington, Nebraska
Nov
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
, Lexington, Nebraska
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Glenn was a great guy
Sara Maloley
Friend
November 18, 2020
I met Glen in 2018. Despite his difficulty seeing and occasionally hearing, I found his personality to speak volumes. Nothing held him back from being jovial and friendly. He clearly loved his family and granddaughters very much. I feel privileged to have been able to meet him and wherever he is, it is clear he was loved, which is the best thing someone could ask for in life or death!
Cheymus
Friend
November 18, 2020
Grant, Susie and Jerry—I am so sorry for the loss of your dad. He was my first Sunday School teacher and I know he loved the Lord. You are in my prayers.
Pam Rodriguez
Acquaintance
November 17, 2020