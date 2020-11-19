KEARNEY - Adella Elizabeth Miigerl, 97, of Kearney died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, on her birthday at Brookestone Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Kearney.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10: 30 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Joe Hannappel officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, which is south of Ravenna.
Visitation with family will be 4-6 p.m. today at the church with rosary following at 6 p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 19, 2020.