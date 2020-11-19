Menu
Search
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas M. Cooney Jr.
1935 - 2020
BORN
November 13, 1935
DIED
November 12, 2020
OMAHA - Thomas M. Cooney Jr., 84, of Omaha died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Omaha.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Omaha. Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Bethany Funeral Home in La Vista with a rosary service to follow.
Memorials are suggested to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Overton or The Crisis Response Fund at Methodist Hospital.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128
Nov
18
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128
Nov
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
2708 So. 24th St., Omaha, Nebraska
Nov
20
Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery
, Lexington, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
a loved one
November 17, 2020
My condolences on Tom´s passing and also Sharon´s passing in May. I am a grandson of John Henry Cooney who was from the Cooney clan in Overton and I believe a son of the original Tom Cooney. I would see Tom and Sharon in Omaha occasionally and both were very kind to my wife and I. We do not have any Cooney´s from my family except me that survive and are glad to see Tom and Sharon´s offspring mean that the Cooney name lives on in Omaha.
Robert Cooney-Cousin-Castle Rock, Co.
November 17, 2020