My condolences on Tom´s passing and also Sharon´s passing in May. I am a grandson of John Henry Cooney who was from the Cooney clan in Overton and I believe a son of the original Tom Cooney. I would see Tom and Sharon in Omaha occasionally and both were very kind to my wife and I. We do not have any Cooney´s from my family except me that survive and are glad to see Tom and Sharon´s offspring mean that the Cooney name lives on in Omaha.

Robert Cooney-Cousin-Castle Rock, Co. November 17, 2020