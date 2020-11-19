OMAHA - Thomas M. Cooney Jr., 84, of Omaha died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Omaha.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Omaha. Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Bethany Funeral Home in La Vista with a rosary service to follow.
Memorials are suggested to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Overton or The Crisis Response Fund at Methodist Hospital.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 19, 2020.