KEARNEY - Daniel Snyder, 76, of Kearney died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 52 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 in conjunction with the U.S. Navy Honors Team.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 20, 2020.