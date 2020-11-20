KEARNEY - Merlene Pullian Grint, 95, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Memorial service will be at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.

Merlene was born Aug. 6, 1925, to Floyd and Sadie (Lundy) Pulliam.

She married Norman Grint in May 1945.

Survivors include sons, John Grint of Chadron and Dick Grint of Sargent; daughter, JoLynn Jones of Mason City; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 20, 2020.