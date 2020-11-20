KEARNEY - Harold Skrdlant, 84, of Gibbon died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney after an extended battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Gibbon Baptist Church. The service will be livestreamed through the Gibbon Baptist Church Facebook page. Masks will be required for those attending the service and all social distancing guidelines will be followed.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Harold was born Oct. 24, 1936, to Joe and Stella (Koertner) Skrdlant in Webster County near Bladen. Harold graduated from Bladen High School in 1954, and in 1959 he graduated with a double major bachelor's in chemistry and mathematics from Hastings College. He also earned a master's in biochemistry in 1965 and his Ph.D. in biochemistry in 1970 both from Iowa State University.
Harold married Marcia I. Gangwish on July 11, 1964. Harold worked most of his life at the San Antonio Water Systems in San Antonio, Texas, until he retired in 2000 when he and Marcia moved back home to Gibbon. Harold was an active member of the Gibbon Baptist Church. He always has been a lifetime fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and spent much of his retirement years coaching the team from his recliner in his living room.
Survivors include his son, Jeff and his wife Kathy Skrdlant of Sherwood, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Ali Skrdlant of Gibbon, Nick Parks of Sherwood, Arkansas, and Nora and Keith Skrdlant, both of Jacksonville, Arkansas; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family also would like to thank Mike Gangwish, Joe Gangwish and Elaina Jones for their assistance during his last few years.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia; daughter, Kathryn; his parents; four sisters, Florence, Clara, Alice and Ester; and four brothers, Norman, Irvin, Glen and Edward.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 20, 2020.