OMAHA - Julie Ross, 50, of Fremont died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Mass of Christian burial will take place 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Callaway with Father Thomas Gudipalli and Father James Heithoff, co-celebrants. The Mass will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Facebook page. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery at Callaway.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday with a rosary to follow at 5 p.m. at the church.

Social distancing and face masks are required.

Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.

Julie was born July 13, 1970, in Omaha and was immediately adopted by her loving parents Junior and Nancy Willis of Callaway.

Julie married Gene Ross on June 3, 1994.

Survivors include her husband, Gene; two sons, Jacob of Fremont and Jackson who is attending Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas; her mother, Nancy Willis of Callaway; and brother, Jeff Willis of Callaway.

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 20, 2020.