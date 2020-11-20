HOLDREGE - David Lynn Carlson, 64, of Holdrege died unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

Memorial graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating. The family encourages everyone in attendance to keep health issues in mind, and bring your own chair to the graveside service. The graveside services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Holdrege. Following the visitation, cremation will take place.

David was born Jan. 7, 1956, in Holdrege to Earl E. and Elaine (Youngmark) Carlson.

Survivors include his cousins, Brad Youngmark of Wilcox, Laura Youngmark of League City, Texas, Deanna Ostgren of Holdrege, Paulette Shere of Lacey, Washington, Arlen Anderson of Independence, Kansas, Ron Lyon of Holdrege and Leon Lyon of Alma.

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 20, 2020.