Tom Eberle
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1934
DIED
November 18, 2020
Tom Eberle

Broken Bow resident, 86

BURWELL - Gaylord "Tom" Eberle died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Community Health Center in Burwell.

A family funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com. The public is welcome to attend the graveside service and burial with military honors at 2:30 p.m. at the Broken Bow Cemetery.

The visitation is until 7 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary. The mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska directed health measures.

Tom was born March 8, 1934, to Roy Eberle and Cleone "Mentzer" Eberle near Burwell.

Tom married Kathleen Peltzer in December 1954. In 1987, Tom married Patty (Govier) Pelster. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his sister, Jean Myers of Bridgeport; children, Karen Evans of Broken Bow, Jim Eberle of Broken Bow, Joe Eberle of Purcell, Oklahoma, Kristi Mason of Anselmo; stepdaughters, Sheila Neal of Tryon and Carolyn Schaaf of Broken Bow; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822
Nov
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822
We are sorry for your loss.
Jerry & Deb Marple
November 20, 2020
We will all miss you and all that you taught me. I still have a love for horses and you were one of my go to people to learn more. I will always love you Uncle Tom.
Kayla Welander
Family
November 20, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Tom’s passing. Thoughts and prayers going out to the family.
Garry and Janet Morgan
November 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Jean, my niece, and Tom's children, grandchildren, and great grand-children.
There is a circle of caring all around you. You can't see it, but it's there,
made of family and friends who love you.
Hoping you take comfort and find strength in knowing you're thought of, you're cared about, and you're not alone.

I am Tom's Aunt, younger than he, and your great, great great, and great, great, great Aunt. Tom's father Roy was my step-brother. I am sad that I am unable to attend in person but will via the livestreamed service. My State is under new restrictive mitigation requirements to combat the surge of COVID-19.
P. Yvonne Eberle
Family
November 20, 2020
To the Eberle family,
I am so sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Echo (Williams) Clark
Friend
November 20, 2020
Tom was a very good friend of my family ,I think his son Joe was named after my Dad Joe Grieser. Prayers for the family,he will be missed.
Pat Glendy
Friend
November 20, 2020
So sorry Karen that you are going through this too. He was a great man and we all will miss him. He is in a much better place in today's world. Have comfort that he will be watching over you and look for the signs. Every time I see a big fluffy cloud floating by, I imagine my dad and now mom are sitting on them and watching over all of us. You will not look at a cloud the same ever again!
Peggy Carda
Friend
November 20, 2020
Thinking of and praying for Eberle family.
Arlene Lyddon
November 20, 2020
Deepest regrets. My heart goes out to the family.
Linda Dickinson
Friend
November 19, 2020
My thought and prayers are with you all . Tom was truly one of a kind and my life is richer for knowing him. All my love.
Esther Block
Coworker
November 19, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers to the Eberle Family.
Ann Sweenie Ver Linden
Classmate
November 19, 2020
Jim and family,
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Casey & Tammy Turnbull
Classmate
November 19, 2020
So sorry. Tom was loved by all us Haneys.
Ike & Tresa Haney
Friend
November 19, 2020