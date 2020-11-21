Roger Garrelts
Pleasanton resident, 80
KEARNEY - Roger G. Garrelts, 80, of Pleasanton died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating. The service will be livestreamed through the church website at https://www.kearneyfirstumc.org/listen-online.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation without the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks will be required for both the service and the visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department or to Kearney First United Methodist Church "Friendship" and "Seekers" Sunday School classes.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 21, 2020.