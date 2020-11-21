KEARNEY - Chase S. Williams, 27, of Kearney died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday at The Table Church in Kearney. The service will be livestreamed through the church website at thetablekearney.com/watch.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m. following the service at the church.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Chase Seiver Williams was born Dec. 31, 1992, in Carroll, Iowa, to Bill and Becky (Bach) Williams. He attended Kearney High School graduating with the class of 2012. Chase then attended UNK where he majored in English with a minor in creative writing. He later transferred to UNL where he majored in English.
Most recently, Chase had been working at Mackinac Island, Michigan, in the resort and tourism industry. While there, Chase loved to hike, bike and explore the area.
Chase was known for his creativity. He had a passion for writing, reading, music and watching movies. Chase was a Legos enthusiast and had ambitions to travel the world. He had ability to connect with everyone in his family in different ways.
Survivors include his mother, Becky Williams of Kearney; father, Bill Williams of Wichita, Kansas; siblings, Trevor Williams and wife Carly of Aurora, Derrick Williams and significant other Karen Realpe of Kearney, Krista Williams of Kearney and Morganne Williams of Kearney; nieces and nephews, Sawyer and Celia Williams, Rory Realpe-Roe; grandparents, Edward Williams of Papillion and Harlan and Patricia Bach of Watertown, South Dakota; longtime friend, Cristina Garcia of Kearney; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chase was preceded in death by his grandmother, Janet Williams
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 21, 2020.