BROKEN BOW - Verna "Elaine" Hanshew, 88, of Ansley died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
A family service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Mel Shepherd officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
The public is welcome to attend the graveside service at 2:30 p.m. along with burial at the Ansley Cemetery.
A visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska directed health measures.
Elaine was born May 2, 1932, to Vern and Louise (Kaelin) Hayes in Ansley.
On May 13, 1950, she married Ronald G. Hanshew.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald; son, Ron Hanshew of Scottsbluff; daughters, Kathy Hanshew of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Debra Brakeman of Kearney and Annett Hanshew of Minden; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 21, 2020.