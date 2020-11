ELM CREEK - Addason Eber Richards, 90, of Elm Creek died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home.Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Kearney Seventh-day Adventist Church with the Rev. Greg Bullion officiating. Burial will be at Elm Creek Cemetery.Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church.Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.