Addason Richards
DIED
November 19, 2020
ELM CREEK - Addason Eber Richards, 90, of Elm Creek died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Kearney Seventh-day Adventist Church with the Rev. Greg Bullion officiating. Burial will be at Elm Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Kearney Seventh-day Adventist Church
Nov
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Kearney Seventh-day Adventist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
