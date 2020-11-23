KEARNEY - Daniel Snyder, 76, of Kearney died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 52 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 in conjunction with the U.S. Navy Honors Team.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
--
Daniel was born Feb. 3, 1944, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Daniel W. and Ruben (Sexton) Snyder. He was raised in Granite City, Illinois, and received his education from Granite City High School. Daniel was a career military man, serving in the U.S. Army and later the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1987. During this time, he was stationed all over the world, including 3½ years in Vietnam.
He was a longtime member of the VFW and Eagles Club.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Davidson Snyder of Grand Island; sons, Pat (Nicole) Snyder of Grand Island and Ben Snyder of Grand Island; daughter, Therese Snyder of Kearney; and grandchildren, Benjamin, Emma and Karson Snyder and Brenton, Anna, Elena and Kenneth Barker.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Kenny R. Barker III.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 23, 2020.