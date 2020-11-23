FRANKLIN - Nancy Lee Smith, 80, of Franklin, formerly of Wilcox, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Arbor Care Centers Nursing Home in Franklin.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Box Elder Cemetery, located north of Cumro, with the Rev. Jean Clayton officiating.

The graveside services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with face coverings required.

Nancy was born May 9, 1940, in Morgantown, West Virginia, to Paul and Opal (Herrington) Smith.

Survivors include two sisters, JoAnn Huffman of Wilcox and Karen Suzanne Glidewell of Grover Beach, California.



Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 23, 2020.