Nellie Lindblom
KEARNEY - Nellie M. Lindblom, 97, of Kearney died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society - St. Luke's Village in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.
Burial will follow the service at the Alma Cemetery.
A recording of the service will posted on the funeral home website - www.hlmkfuneral.com.
Please follow the city of Kearney mask mandate and social distancing for those attending the service.
Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 23, 2020.

