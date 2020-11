KEARNEY - Nellie M. Lindblom, 97, of Kearney died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society - St. Luke's Village in Kearney.Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.Burial will follow the service at the Alma Cemetery.A recording of the service will posted on the funeral home website - www.hlmkfuneral.com. Please follow the city of Kearney mask mandate and social distancing for those attending the service.Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army. Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.