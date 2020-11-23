HOLDREGE - Allen John "Hap" Brummer, 94, of Holdrege, formerly of Wilcox, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.
Private family celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Rev. Jan Gluth King officiating. Following the service, a private family inurnment will be held at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege. The memorial services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family is honoring Hap's wish for cremation, there will be no visitation or memorial book signing.
Hap was born June 28, 1926, on the family farm in Otoe County, the ninth of 10 children born to Henry and Mamie (Langenberg) Brummer. He was baptized at the Lutheran Church in Oxford. Hap received his primary education from Huntley Public Schools, and later graduated from Huntley High School with the class of 1943.
On March 1, 1946, Hap married Wilma Bryan at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege. God blessed his union with five sons: Richard, Bruce, Terry, Wayne and Scott. The couple made their home near Ragan, where Hap farmed until his retirement in 1979. After his retirement the family moved to Wilcox.
Hap enjoyed playing softball in Ragan; coaching Little League baseball and golfing. He was a member of the Wilcox Lions Club and the Bethel Lutheran Church, where he was confirmed in 1939. Above all Hap, loved to follow the activities of his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma Brummer of Holdrege; four sons, Bruce Brummer and his wife Denise of Merna, Terry Brummer and his wife Shelley of Lincoln, Wayne Brummer and his wife Linda of Wilcox; and Scott Brummer and his wife Rita of Wilcox; nine grandchildren, Dusty Maul and her husband Tim, Kelly Jewett and her husband Scott, Michael Brummer and his wife Sydnee, Jacob Brummer and his wife Kate, Jeff Brummer and his wife Michaela, Brandi Larson and her husband Ryan, Hanna Vance and her husband Josh, Jon Bienhoff and his wife Kacee; seven great-grandchildren, Megan Steinhauer and her husband Drew, Kaitlyn Jewett, MacKenzie Jewett, Jaina Brummer, Josie Brummer, Jack Brummer, Lucy Brummer, Atticus Vance and Oliver Vance; sister-in-law, Donna Guthrie and her husband Cecil; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Hap was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Richard Allen Brummer in 1948; one grandson, Brett Allen Brummer in 2007; his nine siblings, Lawerence Brummer, Minnie Witt, Dick Brummer, Sophie Uhlhorn, Elsie Stark, Ruby Rawson, Caroline Ludeke, Esther Ferdinand and Dolores Banks.
A memorial has been established in Hap's honor and kindly suggested to the Wilcox Fire and Rescue.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 23, 2020.