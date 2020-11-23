ALMA - Lorraine Helen Johnson, 82, of Alma, formerly of Wilcox, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society – Colonial Villa in Alma.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilcox with the Rev. Nathan Abel officiating.

Interment will follow at the Wilcox Cemetery.

The service will be livestreamed on the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Holdrege. Face coverings will be required.

Lorraine was born June 9, 1938, near Atlanta to Albert and Minnie Johanna (Osterbuhr) Harms.

On Aug. 15, 1957, Lorraine married Hans "Eugene" Johnson in Sundance, Wyoming. He preceded her in death in 2011.

Survivors include her son, Michael Johnson of Wilcox; three daughters, Debbie Harms of Wilcox, Lori Tripe of Alma and Kari Kelley of Bloomington, Illinois; brother, Lamoine Harms of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; sister, Dianne Albright of Kearney; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 23, 2020.