LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Marsha Lynn Roberts-Blethen, 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Newcomer Funeral Home in Louisville, Kentucky, is in charge of arrangements.

--

Marsha was born July 2, 1947, in Kearney. After to moving to Louisville, Kentucky, earning a bachelor's degree in social work from Spalding University in 1979 and spending several years with vocational rehabilitation, Marsha became the director for the Emergency Shelter for the Home of the Innocents where she served the community for eight years, 1979-1987. She then joined the state of Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Human Services' Child Protective Services from 1987 until 2012. She worked in a part-time role after "retirement" and would have continued to work in some capacity if not for her declining health.

She fully raised, partially raised and/or guided 16 children during the years. Although Marsha struggled with the impact cancer had on her health during the twilight years of her life, she always will be remembered as strong, determined and having a fierce love for her children.

Survivors include her children, John C. Bruggman, R. Christian Bruggman and Larry Roberts-Blethen; stepchildren, Michael Hood Jr., Teresa Hawkins and Paul Hood (Deanna); grandchildren, LaTrea N. Bruggman, Kelli M. Bruggman, Cody Hawkins, Collin Hood, Jordan Hawkins, Kyle Hood, Parker Hawkins, Brandon Bruggman, Shawn Hawkins, Jack Bruggman; siblings, John Roberts, David Roberts, Lori Hallock, and her twin sister, Linda Hird; one honorary grandchild, Jailyn Coleman; great-granddaughter, Brya Kellum; and a host of foster and adopted children.

Marsha was preceded in death by her sister, Marianne Schmitt and husband, Michael J. Hood.

The family requests contributions in Marsha's memory be made to St. John Center for Homeless Men, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40202.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 24, 2020.