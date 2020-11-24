Bob Forrester
Arnold resident, 90
CALLAWAY - Robert "Bob" Forrester, 90, of Arnold died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at the Callaway Good Life Center.
A private funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Baptist Church in Arnold with the Rev. Irv Jennings officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Public is invited to the graveside service at 3 p.m. with burial at the Arnold Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the church. Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements and will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska health guidelines.
Robert (Bob) Raymond Forrester was born June 17, 1930, in Arnold to Oliver and Nora (Huffman) Forrester.
Bob married Sharon (Zimmerman) Robinson.
Survivors include his wife Sharon of Arnold; children, Marla Fattig of Brady, Cindy Chesley of North Platte, Bruce Forrester of Broken Bow, Brad Forrester of Arnold, Stephanie Reed of Arnold, Brenda Rosenblatt of Omaha and Chuck Robinson of Denver; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way.
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 24, 2020.