Orval was a VERY special friend. We will miss his friendship. He always had a smile, a joke or a story to tell-or maybe a trick to play on someone. We will miss him very much at our Kearney Fellowship church meetings. Many will miss him at the Community Connection. We send our deepest sympathy to all his family. Praying God will comfort you and be with you.

Ron & Sharon Peterson November 21, 2020