GIBBON - Belerina Darnell, 93, of Gibbon died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home in Gibbon.
The service time has been changed from the original time to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. The Rev. Art Faesser will officiate.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced at the service and visitation.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at the church. A parish rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. prior to visitation.
Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 24, 2020.