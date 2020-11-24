I am so very sorry for your loss. I worked with Bell at the country club, my father was Hugh Healey Bell and I had so much fun and she was definitely his favorite. Bell and I used to meet at Kaufman s and have pie coffee and milkshakes. I really loved her she was so much fun and had more energy than anyone I knew. She was able to carry about eight plates on one arm. We have a lake property now and have a golf cart and I named that golf cart ...Bell , it just reminds me of the fun days we had at the country club.

Kathi Healey November 23, 2020