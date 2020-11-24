ELM CREEK - Addason Eber Richards, 90, of Elm Creek died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. today at the Kearney Seventh-Day Adventist Church with the Rev. Greg Bullion officiating.

Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church. Burial will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Addason was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Elm Creek to Roy Arthur and Elizabeth Richards.

He married Beverly June Ann in January 1998.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly; son, Ernest Richards; daughter, Janet Davidson; Beverly's sons, Tom Thomas, Timothy Thomas and James Thomas; 14 grandchildren; and more than 30 great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 24, 2020.